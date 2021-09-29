Sep 29, 2021 / 05:55PM GMT

Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



We're switching it up a little bit here, ladies and gentlemen, and we're going to actually do a little bit of an interview. And what do you know, I'm going to be the host for the interview. And joining for this interview, we have the CEO of NLS Pharma -- It's ticker NLSP -- Alex Zwyer. Alex, let's see Alex on screen here in a sec. There he is. How's it going, Alex?



Alex Zwyer - NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. - CEO & Co-Founder



Hey, Brent. How are you doing? Cool shirt, by the way. Love it.



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Thank you very much. It's -- I think it's like a Southwest United States style, I don't know if you agree. You're in New York, right, Alex? So, it's a little bit later for you obviously.



Alex Zwyer - NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. - CEO & Co-Founder



Yes.



Brent Slava - Benzinga - Moderator



Well, thanks for staying up late with the Zinger Nation gang. We always appreciate it.



