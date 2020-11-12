Nov 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Greetings, and welcome to the Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.
It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, CFO, A.J. Bergmann. Thank you. You may begin.
Anthony J. Bergmann - Capricor Therapeutics, Inc. - CFO & Corporate Treasurer
Thank you. Before we start, I would like to state that we will be making certain forward-looking statements during today's presentation. These statements may include statements regarding, among other things, the efficacy, safety and intended utilization of our product candidates, our future research and development plans, including our anticipated conduct and timing of preclinical and clinical studies, our plans to present or report additional data, our plans regarding regulatory filings, potential regulatory developments involving our product candidates and our possible uses of existing cash and investment resources. These forward-looking statements are based on current information, assumptions and expectations that are
Q3 2020 Capricor Therapeutics Inc Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 12, 2020 / 09:30PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...