New Mountain Finance Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT

Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director



Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order? I would like to welcome you all to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of New Mountain Finance Corporation. I am Rob Hamwee, CEO of NMFC, and I will be presiding as Chairman at this meeting. Also present at the meeting today are other senior management members of NMFC: John Kline, President and COO; Shiraz Kajee, CFO; and Karrie Jerry, CCO and Corporate Secretary. Also in attendance, we have Rome Arnold, Al Hurley, David Ogens, Dan HÃ©bert and Alice Handy, all of our independent Board members; as well as Steve Klinsky and Adam Weinstein, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and an interested director of NMFC, respectively.



Karrie Jerry will act as secretary of the meeting. Jim Raitt, a representative of America