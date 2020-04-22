Apr 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the New Mountain Finance Corporation's 2020 Annual Stockholder Meeting. (Operator Instructions)
I would now like to turn the meeting over to Rob Hamwee.
Robert A. Hamwee - New Mountain Finance Corporation - CEO & Member of Board of Director
Hello, ladies and gentlemen. Will the meeting please come to order? I would like to welcome you all to the Annual Meeting of Stockholders of New Mountain Finance Corporation. I am Rob Hamwee, CEO of NMFC, and I will be presiding as Chairman at this meeting. Also present at the meeting today are other senior management members of NMFC: John Kline, President and COO; Shiraz Kajee, CFO; and Karrie Jerry, CCO and Corporate Secretary. Also in attendance, we have Rome Arnold, Al Hurley, David Ogens, Dan HÃ©bert and Alice Handy, all of our independent Board members; as well as Steve Klinsky and Adam Weinstein, Chairman of the Board of Directors; and an interested director of NMFC, respectively.
Karrie Jerry will act as secretary of the meeting. Jim Raitt, a representative of America
New Mountain Finance Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript
Apr 22, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...