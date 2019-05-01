Q1 2019 NMI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 01, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NMI Holdings, Inc. First Quarter 2019 Earnings Call. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, today's conference will be recorded.



I would now like to turn the call over to John Swenson of National MI. Sir, you may begin.



John M. Swenson - NMI Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2019 First Quarter Conference Call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Claudia Merkle, CEO; Adam Pollitzer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Julie Norberg, our Controller.



Financial results for the quarter were released after the close of the market today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at www.nationalmi.com under the Investors tab.



During the course of this call, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ mat