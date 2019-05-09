NMI Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the NMI Holdings, Inc. Annual Meeting of Stockholders.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Brad Shuster. Please go ahead.
Bradley Mize Shuster - NMI Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman
Welcome to the 2019 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NMI Holdings, Inc., and thank you for joining us today. I'm Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman of NMI, and I will act as the chair of the meeting, which I now call to order.
I'd like to take a moment to introduce the other members of the NMI Board of Directors who are joining us today: Michael Embler, James G. Jones, Claudia J. Merkle, Michael Montgomery, Regina Muehlhauser, James H. Ozanne and Steven L. Scheid, and our Director nominee, Lynn McCreary.
I would also like to introduce Jennifer Core and Lauren DeBarr of BDO USA, LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm, who are in attendance.
The meeting will be held in the manner disclosed in the instructions for attending the virtual annual meeting and rules of conduct that can be found at
