NMI Holdings Inc Corporate Analyst Meeting Transcript

Nov 21, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

John M. Swenson - NMI Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Good morning, everyone. I'm John Swenson, VP of Investor Relations and Treasury for National MI. Welcome to our 2019 Investor Day. This is our, let's see, 2015, so our fifth Investor Day here with you. Fourth one here at the St. Regis. It's great to see many of you again and the new faces as well. Welcome.



Before we begin, just to get on the record a cautionary note. During the course of this 2019 Investor Day discussion, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements. Additional information about the factors that could cause actual results or trends to differ materially from those discussed today can be found on Page 74 of this deck, and on our website or through our filings with the SEC, which are also on our website.



If and to the extent we make forward-looking statements, we do not undertake any obligation to update those statements in the future in light of subsequent developments. Further, no one should rely on th