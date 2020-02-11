Q4 2019 NMI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 11, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Operator



Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the NMI Holdings, Inc. Fourth Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, John Swenson. Thank you, and please go ahead, sir.



John M. Swenson - NMI Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2019 fourth quarter conference call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Claudia Merkle, CEO; Adam Pollitzer, our Chief Financial Officer; and Julie Norberg, our Controller. Financial results were released after the close of market today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at www.nationalmi.com under the Investors tab.



During the course of this call, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in th