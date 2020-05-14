NMI Holdings Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 14, 2020 / 03:30PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NMI Holdings Annual Meeting. Your host for today is going to be Brad Shuster. Brad, the floor is yours.



Bradley Mize Shuster - NMI Holdings, Inc. - Executive Chairman



Welcome to the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders of NMI Holdings, Inc., and thank you for joining us today. I am Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman of NMI. And I will act as Chair of the meeting, which I now call to order.



We have been hosting virtual annual shareholder meetings since 2014. And this year, in particular, the virtual meeting platform stands out as an effective and critical tool to keep us connected with our stockholders, while the world is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic. On May 7, we of 2020, we filed a Form 10-Q that discusses COVID-19's impact on our business and how we have responded, and we encourage all of our stockholders to read it.



I'd like to take a moment to introduce the other members of the NMI Board of Directors who are joining us by phone today; Michael Embler; James G. Jones; Lynn McCreary, Cla