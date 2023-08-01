Q2 2023 NMI Holdings Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 01, 2023 / 09:00PM GMT

Operator



Good afternoon, and welcome to the NMI Holdings, Inc. Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to John Swenson of management. Please go ahead.



John M. Swenson - NMI Holdings, Inc. - VP of IR & Treasury



Thank you, Anthony. Good afternoon, and welcome to the 2023 Second Quarter Conference Call for National MI. I'm John Swenson, Vice President of Investor Relations and Treasury. Joining us on the call today are Brad Shuster, Executive Chairman; Adam Pollitzer, President and Chief Executive Officer; Ravi Mallela, Chief Financial Officer; and Nick Realmuto, our Controller.



Financial results for the quarter were released after the close today. The press release may be accessed on NMI's website located at nationalmi.com under the Investors tab.



During the course of this call, we may make comments about our expectations for the future. Actual results could differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking stat