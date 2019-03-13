Mar 13, 2019 / 12:40PM GMT

Gerard S. Cassidy - RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - Analyst



I'd like to get started with Northern Trust. Biff, thank you again for joining us. We always appreciate you guys coming out. And -- so thank you. As many of you probably know, Biff Bowman is the CFO of Northern Trust as well as the Executive Vice President. We were just talking that this will be your fifth year as CFO, 20th quarter doing the quarterly calls. I won't tell you how many quarterly calls I've listened to in my career, but more than 20. But Biff has done a very good job in this role. And again, thank you for joining us. And I -- let me turn to my questions here.



Questions and Answers:

- RBC Capital Markets, LLC, Research Division - AnalystObviously, we're in the third month of this quarter. And can you share with us any trends that you're seeing so far this quarter in your businesses?- Northern Trust Corporation - Executive VP & CFOSure. Thanks. Let me focus first sort of on the balanc