Northern Trust Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 23, 2019 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael G. OâGrady - Northern Trust Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Okay. Good morning. I'm Mike OâGrady, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to Northern Trust's 130th Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which I hereby call to order. This meeting is being webcast live on Northern Trust's website. For those of you here, in our global conference center today, I'd like to remind you to please silent your mobile phones and any other electronic devices at this time.



In accordance with the corporation's bylaws, I will act as Chairman of the meeting. Also present in today's meeting are the members of our Board of Directors, whom I will introduce to you individually in a few moments; Susan Levy, our General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, who will act as secretary of the meeting; as well as the rest of our management group, who I will also introduce to you in a few moments; and John Rodi; Pat Canning; and Jeff Bloomquist, who are representatives of KPMG LLP, our independent registered public accounting firm. During the question-and-answer session later this morning, these represe