Jun 12, 2019 / 05:00PM GMT

Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



We're going to get started here. Appreciate your time this afternoon. I'm pleased to have with me today Biff Bowman, Chief Financial Officer of Northern Trust. Biff, your bio says that you've been in Northern Trust 34...



Stephen Biff Bowman - Northern Trust Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



34 years.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



34 years.



Stephen Biff Bowman - Northern Trust Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



34 years Monday, actually.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



Excellent. Well, happy anniversary.



Stephen Biff Bowman - Northern Trust Corporation - Executive VP & CFO



Thank you.



Betsy Lynn Graseck - Morgan Stanley, Research Division - MD



And CFO since 2014.



Stephen Biff Bowman - Northe