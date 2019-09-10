Sep 10, 2019 / 06:45PM GMT
Jason Michael Goldberg - Barclays Bank PLC, Research Division - MD & Senior Equity Analyst
Moving right along, very pleased to have Northern Trust with us this afternoon. Last year, you may recall, we had Biff Bowman, the CFO, with us and we focused on the Corporate & Institutional business. This year, we have Biff returning but thought we'd shift gears and focus on the Wealth Management business with Steve Fradkin, who runs that. And with that, let me turn it over to Steve.
Steven L. Fradkin - Northern Trust Corporation - Executive VP & President of Wealth Management
Thank you, Jason, and good afternoon, everyone. Biff and I are delighted to be here with you in New York today, and I'll begin with an update on Northern Trust's Wealth Management business. I'll then turn the podium back to Biff for some closing comments. And afterwards, we'll look forward to answering your questions.
Before I begin, let me remind you that this presentation may include forward-looking statements, like those described on this slide, our 2018
