Dec 11, 2019 / 07:00PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Okay, great. Thanks. Welcome, everybody. So we're going to get going here. Next up, I would like to welcome Mike OâGrady, President and CEO of Northern Trust; and Biff Bowman; Northern's CFO for another 2 weeks or so at least.



So for -- so over the last several years, Northern has been delivering industry-leading organic fee growth in the institutional services business, which has been further supplemented by the strength in the firm's wealth management business as well. While of course the lower short-term interest rates have been a recent headwind, management focused on keeping expenses in check and returning more capital, obviously driving industry-leading EPS growth over the last couple of years as well.



So thank you both for being here, looking forward to catching up and spending some time what's on your plate for 2020.



Michael G. OâGrady - Northern Trust Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Great.



Questions a