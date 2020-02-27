Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
So next up, we're going to -- we have Northern Trust here for a fireside chat. I'm very pleased to have with us Jason Tyler. The bank's still -- I would call him still relatively new.
Jason Jerrome Tyler - Northern Trust Corporation - CFO & Executive VP
59 days. It's very new.
Susan Roth Katzke - CrÃ©dit Suisse AG - Research Division - MD & Senior Analyst
Yes, it is very new. A lot has happened in those 59 days. New CFO, we're happy to have you with us here in what I hope will be your first of many conference appearances over the next several years. Jason is joined by Steven Fradkin, former CFO, now President of Wealth Management since 2014. So I look forward to covering a fair bit of ground here with both of you this morning.
Northern Trust Corp at Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum Transcript
Feb 27, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT
