Dec 08, 2020 / 10:00PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Well, good afternoon, everyone. Next, I would like to welcome Mike OâGrady, President and CEO of Northern Trust; and Jason Tyler, Northern Trust's CFO. Given its differentiated capabilities in both Corporate & Institutional Services as well as in Wealth Management, Northern Trust has been delivering industry-leading organic growth over the years. Although the pandemic and lower interest rate environment has clearly been in near-term revenue headwinds, the firm remains focused on key growth initiatives while also controlling expenses. We look forward to hearing from Mike and Jason on how they are positioning the business into 2021.



So welcome both to this virtual conference. I wish we were doing it live, but for time -- for time being, this we'll have to do.



Michael G. OâGrady - Northern Trust Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Thanks. Good to see you, Alex.



Questions and Answers: