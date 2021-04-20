Northern Trust Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 20, 2021 / 03:30PM GMT

Michael G. OâGrady - Northern Trust Corporation - Chairman, President & CEO



Good morning. I'm Mike O'Grady, and it is my pleasure to welcome you to Northern Trust's 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, which I hereby call to order. Thank you for joining us virtually this morning. We hope that you and your families are staying well, and we greatly appreciate your participation. Before we begin, a few housekeeping matters.



In accordance with the corporation's bylaws, I will act as Chairman of the meeting. The agenda and rules of conduct for this meeting are available in the web portal through which you accessed the meeting. Please note that only validated stockholders may submit questions through the web portal. Questions about items on the agenda should be submitted at or before the time they are considered at the meeting. Following adjournment of the formal meeting, a question-and-answer session will be provided to address appropriate general questions regarding the corporation.



Joining me this morning for today's meeting are the following: the members of our Board of