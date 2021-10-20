Q3 2021 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 20, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, everyone. Welcome to the Northern Trust's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the call over to Mr. Mark Bette. Please go ahead, sir.



Mark M. Bette - Northern Trust Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thank you, Alan. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Third Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call this morning are Michael OâGrady, our Chairman and CEO; and Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer. Our third quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com.



Also, on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call. This October 20 call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be available on our website through November 17. Northern Trust disclaims any continuing accuracy of the information provided in