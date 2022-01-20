Q4 2021 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 20, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Northern Trust Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to the Director of Investor Relations, Mark Bette. Please go ahead.



Mark M. Bette - Northern Trust Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thank you, Ali. Hello, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Fourth Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call this morning are Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; and Lauren Allnutt, our Controller. Our fourth quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call.



This January 20 call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be available on our website through February 17. Northern Trust d