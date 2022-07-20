Q2 2022 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 20, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Northern Trust Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Today's conference is being concerned. At this time, I would like to turn the conference over to Jennifer Childe. Please go ahead.



Jennifer Childe - Northern Trust Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thank you, Kevin. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call this morning are Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; and Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; Lauren Allnutt, our Controller; and Mark Bette and Briar Rose from our Investor Relations team.



Our second quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call. This July 20th call is being webcast live on northerntrust.com. The only authorized rebroadcast of this call is the replay that will be made available on our websit