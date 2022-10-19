Oct 19, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Northern Trust Corporation Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded.
I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Jennifer Childe, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Jennifer Childe - Northern Trust Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR
Thank you, Victor. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call.
Joining me on our call this morning are Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; Lauren Allnutt, our Controller; and Mark Bette; and Briar Rose from our Investor Relations team.
Our third quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call.
This October
Q3 2022 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call Transcript
Oct 19, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...