Dec 06, 2022 / 09:20PM GMT
Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst
Good. Great. So we're going to move forward here with our next session. I would like to welcome management from Northern Trust. With us today are Michael O'Grady, Chairman, President and CEO; and Jason Tyler, Northern Trust CFO. Northern Trust, as many of you know, is one of the leading global asset servicing and wealth management businesses with $10 trillion in assets under custody and over $1 trillion in assets under management.
The firm has been a big beneficiary of rising interest rates, with total revenues and pretax income still up on the year, despite what's been obviously a much more challenging backdrop for fees. With rates likely peaking in '23, we look forward to getting an update from Mike and Jason on how they're positioning the business for the next leg of growth and your broader perspective on the environment. So thank you both for being here. Always love to have you here. Great.
Michael G. OâGrady - Northern Trust Corporation - Chairman &
Northern Trust Corp at Goldman Sachs US Financial Services Conference Transcript
Dec 06, 2022 / 09:20PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...