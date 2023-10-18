Q3 2023 Northern Trust Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 18, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Jennifer Childe - Northern Trust Corporation - Senior VP & Director of IR



Thank you, Melissa, and good morning, everyone, and welcome to Northern Trust Corporation's Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call. Joining me on our call this morning is Mike O'Grady, our Chairman and CEO; Jason Tyler, our Chief Financial Officer; Lauren Allnutt, our Controller; and Grace Higgins from our Investor Relations team.



Our third quarter earnings press release and financial trends report are both available on our website at northerntrust.com. Also on our website, you will find our quarterly earnings review presentation, which we will use to guide today's conference call.