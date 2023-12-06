Dec 06, 2023 / 03:40PM GMT

Alexander Blostein - Goldman Sachs Group, Inc., Research Division - Lead Capital Markets Analyst



Okay. Perfect. We'll get going with our next session. I would like to welcome Northern Trust's CEO, Mike O'Grady. Jason Tyler, the company's CFO, unfortunately, couldn't be here with us today. He has COVID, and we've joked around a little bit, but he actually checked that he had COVID and decided not to make the trip, which is -- thank you for that, I guess.



But look, Northern Trust is one of the leading global asset servicing and wealth management firms in the world with over $11 trillion in assets under custody, $1.3 trillion in assets under management. 2023, as many of us know, was quite a turbulent year for the system, especially when it comes to deposit trends. But we are starting to see moderating pressures given what the rate markets have done. And for Northern in particular, the fee businesses are also starting to benefit perhaps a little bit more from stronger markets. And I know you guys also made quite a number of changes on expense trajectory as well recently as well. So hopefully setting up