Q2 2021 NetSol Technologies Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 16, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to NETSOL Technologies Fiscal Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call. On the call today are Najeeb Ghauri, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; Naeem Ghauri, President of NETSOL Technologies, Inc. and Otoz Chief Executive Officer; Roger Almond, Chief Financial Officer; and Patti McGlasson, General Counsel.



I would now like to turn the call over to Patti McGlasson, who will provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call. Thank you, Ms. McGlasson. Please go ahead.



Patti L. W. McGlasson - NetSol Technologies, Inc. - Senior VP of Legal & Corporate Affairs, Corporate Secretary and General Counsel



Good morning, everyone, and thank you for joining us. Following a review of the company's business highlights and financial results, we will open the call for questions. I'll now provide the necessary cautions regarding the forward-looking statements made by management during this call.



Please note that all the information discussed on today's call is covered u