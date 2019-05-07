Q1 2019 CHF Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

May 07, 2019 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the CHF Solutions Earnings Conference Call for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the end of the call.



I would now like to turn the conference call over to John Marco, Managing Director of CORE IR, the company Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



John Marco -



Thank you, operator, and thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss CHF Solutions corporate developments and financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2019.



With us today are John Erb, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board; and Claudia Drayton, the company's CFO. At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, CHF Solutions released financial results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019. If you have not received CHF Solutions' earnings release, please visit the Investors page at