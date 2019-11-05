Q3 2019 CHF Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 05, 2019 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning and welcome to the CHF Solutions Earnings Conference Call for the Third Quarter Ending September 30, 2019. (Operator Instructions) Participants of this call are advised that the audio of this conference call is being broadcast live over the Internet and is also being recorded for playback purposes. A replay of the call will be available approximately 1 hour after the call ends.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Scott Gordon, President of CORE IR, the company Investor Relations firm. Please go ahead, sir.



Scott Gordon - CORE IR - Co-Founder, President & Editor-In-Chief



Thank you, operator, and thank you all for joining today's conference call to discuss CHF Solutions corporate developments and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019.



With us today are John Erb, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board; Claudia Drayton, the company's CFO; and Nestor Jaramillo, the company's Chief Commercial Officer. At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, CHF Solutions released financial results for the quarter