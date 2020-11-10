Q3 2020 CHF Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 02:00PM GMT

Claudia Napal Drayton - CHF Solutions, Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, Bridget. Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss CHF Solutions' corporate developments and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2020. With us today are John Erb, the company's CEO and Chairman of the Board; myself, Claudia Drayton, the company's CFO; and Nestor Jaramillo, the company's President and Chief Operating Officer. At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, CHF Solutions released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. If you have not received CHF Solutions' earnings release, please visit the Investors page at www.chf-solutions.com.



During the course of thi