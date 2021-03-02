Q4 2020 CHF Solutions Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 02, 2021 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good morning, and welcome to the CHF Solutions Earnings Conference Call for the Fourth Quarter Ended December 31, 2020. (Operator Instructions)



I would now like to turn the conference over to Claudia Drayton, the company's Chief Financial Officer. Please go ahead, madam.



Claudia Napal Drayton - CHF Solutions, Inc. - CFO & Principal Accounting Officer



Thank you, Determer. Thank you for joining today's conference call to discuss CHF Solutions' corporate developments and financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2020.



With us today are Nestor Jaramillo, the company's CEO;John Erb,Chairman of the Board; myself, Claudia Drayton, the company's CFO.



At 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time today, CHF Solutions released financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. If you have not received CHF Solutions' earnings release, please visit the Investors page at www.chf-solutions.com.



During the course of this conference call, the company will be mak