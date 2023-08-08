Q2 2023 Nuwellis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 08, 2023 / 01:00PM GMT

Operator



Please hold the line; the conference will begin shortly. Thank you for your patience.



Good day, and welcome to the Nuwellis, Inc., second-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Vivian Cervantes, Investor Relations. Please go ahead ma'am.



Vivian Cervantes - Nuwellis, Inc. - IR



Thank you, [Cherry]. Thank you, everyone. Good morning. Thank you for joining us to discuss Nuwellis's corporate development and financial results for the second quarter ending June 30, 2023.



In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, Nuwellis's President and CEO; and Lynn Blake, CFO. We also have Dr. John Jefferies, Nuwellis's Chief Medical Officer joining us today.



At 8:15 AM, Eastern today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. If you have not received Nuwellis's earnings release, please visit the Investors page on the company's website.



During this conference call, the com