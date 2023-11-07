Q3 2023 Nuwellis Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 07, 2023 / 02:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, and welcome to the Nuwellis third-quarter 2023 earnings conference call. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.



I would now like to turn the conference over to Vivian Cervantes, Investor Relations with Gilmartin Group, please go ahead.



Vivian Cervantes - Nuwellis, Inc. - IR



Thank you, Danielle, and thank you, everyone, for joining us in today's conference call to discuss Nuwellis's corporate developments and financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023. In addition to myself, with us today are Nestor Jaramillo, Nuwellis's President and CEO; and Rob Scott, CFO. We also have Dr. John Jefferies, Nuwellis's Chief Medical Officer joining us today.



At 8 AM, Eastern today, Nuwellis released financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. If you have not received Nuwellis's earnings release, please visit the Investors page of the company's website.



During this conference call, the company will be making forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements made during t