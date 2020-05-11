May 11, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for standing by, and welcome to the Novavax First Quarter 2020 Financial Results Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that today's call is being recorded. (Operator Instructions)
It is now my pleasure to introduce Associate Director of IR, PR, Erika Trahan.
Erika S. Trahan - Novavax, Inc. - Senior Manager of Investor & Public Relations
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, and thank you to everyone who has joined today's call to discuss our first quarter 2020 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing earnings is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.
Joining me today are Stan Erck, President and CEO; John Trizzino, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer; Dr. Gregory Glenn, President of Research and Development, will be available for our Q&A portion of the call.
Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that we wil
Q1 2020 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript
