Aug 04, 2020 / 09:00PM GMT
Gregory M. Glenn - Novavax, Inc. - President of Research & Development
Good afternoon. My name is Gregory Glenn. I'm the President of Research and Development here at Novavax. I am proud to come to you with data from our Phase I trial. It has come to our attention that a reporter with STAT News misunderstood and misreported our safety data regarding hospitalization. To be clear, there were no hospitalizations. I need to state this upfront because of this confusion. This article has been corrected and posted. So what I'm going to do today is walk you through our data from our Phase I trial.
And let's go to the next slide. We have a safe harbor statement, which I will not read.
And let's go to the next slide. So Novavax has constructed a recombinant nanoparticle vaccine, and as illustrated here how we've done this. This -- by the way, this information is posted in our Tian, et al. article site below. We have a fully stabilized SARS-CoV spike glycoprotein vaccine. It forms a nanoparticle. The nanoparticle is then adjuvant with Matrix-M, which is our partner in creating the very strong im
Novavax, Inc. - Special Call Transcript
