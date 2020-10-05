Oct 05, 2020 / 08:15PM GMT

Seamus Christopher Fernandez - Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Research Division - Senior Analyst of Global Pharmaceuticals



Good afternoon, everybody, and thanks for joining us for our penultimate fireside chat session with -- and here today with Novavax. I'm Seamus Fernandez, the global [biotech] analyst here at Guggenheim. And I'm also joined by my biotech colleague, Evan Wang. He's our CoV-2 expert. We're also joined from the Novavax team here by Greg Glenn, President of R&D; and John Trizzino, Chief Business Officer and Chief Financial Officer.



Novavax is really one of the frontrunners in the development of COVID vaccines. The company has efficacy trials ongoing in the U.K. and South Africa, and plans to begin its 30,000 patient U.S. trial in the next month or so. The company has rapidly developed its vaccine and has received over $2 billion in funding from CEPI and OWS.



In flu, the company announced results from its Phase III trial in March and is preparing to submit its BLA. And with that, let me turn it over to the Novavax team who will provide a brief overview of the company and t