Novavax Inc Update Call Transcript

Dec 22, 2021 / 09:30PM GMT
Operator
Good day, and welcome to the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine Data Review Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Silvia Taylor, Senior VP of Global Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations. Please go ahead.
Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of Global Corporate Affairs & IR
Good evening, everyone, and thank you to all of you who have joined us for today's call to discuss Novavax' initial Omicron cross-reactivity data from our COVID-19 booster and adolescent studies. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.
Please also note that we have posted the slides that we are using during this evening's call at novavax.com/events.
Joining me today for discussion and a Q&A period are Stan Erck, President and CEO; Dr. Filip Dubovsky, Chief Medical Officer; Dr. Greg Glenn, President of R&D; and John Trizzino, Ch
