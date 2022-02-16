Feb 16, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
David Reed Risinger - SVB Leerink Holdings LLC - Senior MD
Great. So good morning, everyone, and thank you so much for joining the Novavax presentation and discussion at the SVB Healthcare Conference. My name is Dave Risinger, and I cover diversified biopharmaceuticals. And it's my pleasure to welcome John Trizzino and Filip Dubovsky. I'm going to give them a very brief introduction and then pass it to Filip to go through some slides.
So John Trizzino is Executive Vice President, Chief Business Officer and Chief Commercial Officer, with responsibility for global commercial strategy and execution and oversight of IT, investor public relations and corporate affairs. He has extensive experience in publicly held companies and in vaccines. Since rejoining Novavax in 2014, he's held roles of increasing responsibility, including Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Commercial Operations. Filip Dubovsky is Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer, with responsibility for medical and clinical affairs and related activities at Novavax. A recognized leader in vaccine development, Dr. Du
Novavax Inc at SVB Leerink Global Healthcare (Virtual) Transcript
Feb 16, 2022 / 04:20PM GMT
