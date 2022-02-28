Q4 2021 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 28, 2022 / 09:30PM GMT

Silvia Taylor - Novavax, Inc. - SVP of Global Corporate Affairs & IR



Good afternoon, and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our fourth quarter and full year 2021 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.



Before we begin with prepared remarks, I need to remind you that we will be making forward-looking statements during this teleconference, which are based on our current expectations and beliefs. For example, statements relating to future financial or business performan