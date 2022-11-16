Novavax Inc at Jefferies London Healthcare Conference Transcript

Nov 16, 2022 - Nov 17, 2022 / 08:35AM GMT

Jiale Song - Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity Associate



Welcome, everyone. This is Roger Song, one of the senior biotech equity analysts at Jefferies in the U.S. Next presenter company is Novavax, and welcome John, CCO and the CBO and the Filip, CMO. Yes, in the next 25, 35 -- 30 minutes, we have this fireside chat to talk about Novavax, the platform, the pipeline, very exciting launch for the COVID vaccine. Let's get to it. All right?



Questions and Answers:

- Jefferies LLC, Research Division - Equity AssociateSo maybe let's get started. We know Novavax is a vaccine company, long-standing vaccine company. What are the key technology you have? And why we -- your vaccine can be differentiated from other vaccines?- Novavax, Inc. - Executive VP & Chief Medical OfficerSo maybe I'll start off with that. So we have one core technology that we deploy against all of our target diseases. And it's a recombinant protein that's made in baculovirus. And that's important