Novavax Inc at JPMorgan Healthcare Conference Transcript

Good afternoon. I'm Eric Joseph, senior biotech analyst at JPMorgan. Our next presenting company is Novavax. And I think I have the rare distinction of being probably one of the last few people to introduce CEO, Stan Erck, to bring us through -- to talk to us about the company. So we will be doing a Q&A after the presentation. Mic will be going around the floor, and you can also feel free to submit questions via the online digital conference book.



So with that, Stan.



Thank you, Eric. So the comment was, I think, related to the fact that after 42 wonderful years of never having a problem being in biotech, I have retired today. I announced my retirement today. And so I will be with the company for another year plus and working -- hoping to advise them on some of the collaborations that we've established on a global basis. But you're right, maybe the last introduction at a JPMorgan meeting in any