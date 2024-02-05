Chief Medical Officer Robert Kim has sold 24,552 shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc (FDMT, Financial) on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 24,552 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company harnessing the power of directed evolution for targeted genetic medicines. The company designs and develops transformative gene therapeutic products for serious unmet medical conditions.

The insider transaction history for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been only 1 insider buy, while there have been 8 insider sells in the same timeframe.

On the day of the insider's recent transaction, shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc were trading at $30.05, giving the company a market capitalization of $1.207 billion.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio stands at 1.36, with a GF Value of $22.13, indicating that 4D Molecular Therapeutics Inc is considered modestly overvalued based on its GF Value.

The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which is calculated using historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

