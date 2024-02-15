Jonathan Bornstein, President of Amprius Technologies Inc (AMPX), executed a sale of 150,000 shares in the company on February 6, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing.

Amprius Technologies Inc is a company that operates in the energy sector, focusing on the development and manufacturing of high-energy and high-capacity lithium-ion batteries. These batteries are designed to power a range of applications, including electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and aerospace and defense.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 900,000 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock. The recent transaction is part of a series of sales by the insider, which contributes to the overall insider transaction history for Amprius Technologies Inc.

The insider transaction history for Amprius Technologies Inc shows a pattern of insider sales, with 13 insider sells recorded over the past year and no insider buys during the same period.

On the date of the insider's most recent transaction, shares of Amprius Technologies Inc were trading at $4.43, resulting in a market capitalization of approximately $389.827 million.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into the insider's perspective on the value of the company's stock. However, it is important to consider a wide range of factors when evaluating the implications of insider trading activity.

