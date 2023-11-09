Q3 2023 Novavax Inc Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 09, 2023 / 01:30PM GMT

Erika Schultz - Novavax, Inc. - Senior Director, Investor Relations



Good morning and thank you all for joining us today to discuss our third quarter 2023 operational highlights and financial results. A press release announcing our results is currently available on our website at novavax.com, and an audio archive of this conference call will be available on our website later today.



Please turn to Slide 2.