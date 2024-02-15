Executive Chairman David Schlanger of Progyny Inc (NASDAQ:PGNY) parted with 20,000 shares of the company on February 5, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $38.5 per share, resulting in a total sale amount of $770,000.

Progyny Inc is a company that specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. It provides employers with fertility benefits solutions that combine clinical and emotional guidance and support, science, data, and technology to assist individuals and couples in their fertility journeys.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a cumulative total of 1,172,891 shares and has not made any purchases of the stock. This latest transaction continues a pattern of sales by the insider, with no insider buys reported over the past year. In total, there have been 42 insider sells and no insider buys for Progyny Inc within the same timeframe.

On the valuation front, Progyny Inc's shares were trading at $38.5 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $3.813 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 76.52, which is above the industry median of 27.34 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Progyny Inc is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $38.5 and a GF Value of $82.19, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.47.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

Investors and stakeholders often monitor insider transactions as they can provide insights into how the company's executives and directors view the stock's value and future performance. However, insider transactions are not necessarily indicative of future stock movement and should be considered as one of many factors in investment decision-making.

