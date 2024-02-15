On February 5, 2024, Chief Commercial Officer Jon Blotner sold 3,492 shares of Wayfair Inc (W, Financial), according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $50.34, resulting in a total sale amount of $175,727.28.

Wayfair Inc is an e-commerce company that sells furniture and home-goods. The company offers a selection of over 18 million items across home furnishings, décor, home improvement, housewares, and more. Wayfair is known for its extensive product selection and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Over the past year, Jon Blotner has sold a total of 21,466 shares of Wayfair Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The insider's recent sale contributes to a broader pattern observed within the company.

The insider transaction history for Wayfair Inc shows a trend of insider sales, with 49 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the valuation front, Wayfair Inc's shares were trading at $50.34 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $5,865.515 billion.

According to the GF Value, with a price of $50.34 and a GuruFocus Value of $68.05, Wayfair Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.74, indicating that the stock is modestly undervalued.

The GF Value is an intrinsic value estimate that takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

