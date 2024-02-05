Qualys Inc CFO Joo Kim Sells 1,130 Shares

On February 5, 2024, Joo Kim, the CFO of Qualys Inc (QLYS, Financial), sold 1,130 shares of the company's stock, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed with the shares priced at $169.49 each, resulting in a total sale amount of $191,524.70.

Qualys Inc is a provider of cloud-based security and compliance solutions that enable organizations to identify security risks to their IT infrastructures, help protect their IT systems and applications from cyber-attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 10,486 shares of Qualys Inc and has not made any purchases of the stock. The recent sale by the insider is part of a trend observed over the past year, where there have been no insider buys and 39 insider sells for the company.

On the valuation front, Qualys Inc's shares were trading at $169.49 on the day of the insider's sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $6.517 billion. The price-earnings ratio of the company stands at 47.88, which is above the industry median of 26.43 but below the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

According to the GuruFocus Value chart, with a stock price of $169.49 and a GuruFocus Value of $172.93, Qualys Inc is considered to be Fairly Valued, with a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.98.

The GF Value is determined by considering historical trading multiples such as price-earnings ratio, price-sales ratio, price-book ratio, and price-to-free cash flow, along with a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

