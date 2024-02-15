Deirdre Stanley, EVP & General Counsel of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc (EL, Financial), has sold 4,343 shares of the company on February 7, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc is a global manufacturer and marketer of quality skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company's products are sold in over 150 countries and territories under brand names including Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Aveda, Jo Malone London, and Too Faced.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 4,343 shares and has not made any purchases. The recent transaction reflects a continuation of this selling trend.

The insider transaction history for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc shows a pattern of insider activity. Over the past year, there has been 1 insider buy and 5 insider sells.

On the date of the insider's recent sell, shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc were trading at $147, giving the company a market cap of $50,878.131 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 109.18, which is above the industry median of 18.23 and also above the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $147 and a GuruFocus Value of $232.24, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 0.63, indicating that the stock is significantly undervalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on the company's past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.