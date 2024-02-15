Chairman & CEO Harris Simmons Acquires 3,600 Shares of Zions Bancorp NA

Author's Avatar
26 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

Zions Bancorp NA (NASDAQ:ZION), a financial services company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, has seen a recent insider purchase by its Chairman and CEO, Harris Simmons. According to a SEC Filing dated 2024-02-06, the insider acquired 3,600 shares of the company's stock.

Zions Bancorp NA operates as a bank holding company for Zions First National Bank, which provides various banking products and services primarily in Utah, California, and Texas. The company offers a range of commercial and retail banking and mortgage lending products and services.

Insider transactions are purchases and sales of stock made by company insiders, which include executives, directors, and significant shareholders. These transactions are closely monitored by investors as they can provide insights into insiders' views on the company's future prospects.

Over the past year, Harris Simmons has purchased a total of 23,600 shares and has not sold any shares of the company's stock. This latest transaction is part of a pattern of insider buying activity at Zions Bancorp NA, which has seen 6 insider buys over the past year. In contrast, there have been 12 insider sells during the same period.

On the day of the insider's recent purchase, shares of Zions Bancorp NA were trading at $38.99, resulting in a market capitalization of $5,806.116 billion. The company's price-earnings ratio stands at 9.01, which is below both the industry median of 9.25 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's valuation relative to the GuruFocus Value (GF Value) indicates that Zions Bancorp NA is significantly undervalued. With a share price of $38.99 and a GF Value of $63.08, the price-to-GF-Value ratio is 0.62. The GF Value is a proprietary intrinsic value estimate from GuruFocus, which takes into account historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past returns and growth, and future business performance estimates from Morningstar analysts.

1755503783028355072.png

The insider's recent purchase could be seen as a sign of confidence in the company's value and future performance, especially when considering the stock's current valuation metrics and its position relative to the GF Value.

1755503802598977536.png

Investors often look to insider buying trends as a signal of potential value in a stock, and the consistent buying pattern from Harris Simmons may warrant attention from those following Zions Bancorp NA.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

Disclosures

I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and have no plans to buy any new positions in the stocks mentioned within the next 72 hours. Click for the complete disclosure
Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today U.S. Inflation Rate Global Market Valuation Fed Net Liquidity Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Survey

We'd love to learn more about your experiences on GuruFocus.com and how we can improve!

Take Survey
Follow Us
download GuruFocus on Apple store download GuruFocus on Google Play
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2024 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.