NVIDIA Corporation - Special Call Transcript

Jan 30, 2024 / 05:00PM GMT

Nicola Sessions -



Hi, everyone, thanks for joining us today for our webinar, Improve Spear Phishing Detection With AI.



Before we begin, we wanted to cover a few housekeeping items. More information can be found in the upper-right corner of the window. (Operator Instructions)



A copy of today's slide deck and additional help materials are available in the resource list. We encourage you to download any resources or bookmark any links that you may find useful. (Operator Instructions) If you encounter any other technical issues today, please let us know in the Q&A box, and we'll help you troubleshoot.



Now without further ado, we'll turn the event over to our speakers to begin their presentation. Thanks for joining us today. My name is Nicola, and I'm the host of today's webinar, where we'll discuss how generative AI can be used to improve the speed and accuracy of detecting spear phishing e-mails.



I'm joined by Adam, who will walk through NVIDIA's AI workflow for spear phishing, a reference example, which can be used as a starting point for building this type of solution. Kris