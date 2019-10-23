Q2 2020 NVE Corp Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 23, 2019 / 09:00PM GMT
Operator
Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the NVE conference call on second quarter results. (Operator Instructions) As a reminder, this conference call is being recorded. And now I would like to turn the conference over to your host, Mr. Dan Baker, President and CEO. Sir, you may begin.
Daniel A. Baker - NVE Corporation - CEO, President & Director
Good afternoon and welcome to our conference call for the quarter ended September 30, 2019. As always, I'm joined by Curt Reynders, our Chief Financial Officer. This call is being webcast live and being recorded. A replay will be available through our website, nve.com.
After my opening comments, Curt will present a financial review of the quarter, I'll cover product development, sales and governance, and then we'll open the call to questions.
We issued our press release and filed our quarterly report on Form 10-Q in the past hour following the close of market. Links to documents are available through the SEC's website, our website and our Twitter time line.
Comments we may ma
