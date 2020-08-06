NVE Corp Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Aug 06, 2020 / 08:30PM GMT

Thank you, Daphne. Good afternoon. Thank you for attending our 2020 virtual annual meeting of shareholders. This meeting is being held by telephone and electronic communication, as described in our proxy statement and permitted under Minnesota business law and in these bylaws as amended effective May 6, 2020. A replay will be available on our website.



We're sorry we're unable to have an in-person annual meeting this year, but, of course, health and safety is our primary concern. Co-hosting this meeting with me are Curt Reynders, our CFO, Secretary and Inspector of Elections; Terry Glarner, our Chairman; Pat Hollist